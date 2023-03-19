Spring like warmth returns full force next week with multiple chances of showers

Good evening! Sunshine returned to the sky today as a high pressure settled into the area. Temperatures got into the upper 30s for the day with breezy southwesterly winds.
Skies remain clear tonight as temperatures drop back into the upper 20s to low 30s. Expect similar conditions for the start of the work week as we saw today.
Monday temperatures warm back into the upper 40s to low 50s with mostly sunny skies, clouds start to build in as the day goes on. There could be an isolated sprinkle north of I-80 into the late afternoon to evening hours otherwise we stay dry and cloudy into Monday night.
Clouds and rain showers remain in the forecast for the rest of week ahead, temperatures for Tuesday through Thursday remain in the low to mid 50s with showers likely each and every day. By mid-week more widespread showers and chances of thunderstorms return.
As we get to the end of the week, there is a chance for more rain showers as temperatures remain warm. The active and soggy weather could continue into next weekend.