Spring like Sunday turns chilly for the week ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Warm temperatures stick around this morning but it's back to below average temperatures for most of the week ahead. The only good thing is that we see mostly sunny skies throughout the week.
Back to spring:
While it isn't as warm as it was yesterday, we are still waking up to temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s for the high today but will quickly drop after a cold-front passes.
The morning hours see a mostly cloudy sky with the chance of some showers and even thunderstorms. Into the afternoon clouds move out and lead to a relatively cloud free sky. Winds are still noticeably breezy but not as strong as Saturday.
Chilly start:
A high-pressure system lies behind the cold front allowing for a shift in wind direction and cooler temperatures for the first half of the work week.
Monday through Wednesday temperatures remain in the upper 40s to low 50s with sunny skies. Don’t start planting just yet as overnight lows drop back near or even below freezing for the first half of the work week. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 30s with clear skies.
Looking ahead:
We shift back into a more active pattern with the chance of showers and warmer temperatures for the end of the week.
Wednesday night the Stateline has the chance of some showers and temperatures close to 40 degrees. Showers chances go up into the end of the week with temperatures close to 60 degrees.