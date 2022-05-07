Spring like Sunday leads to a very summery week ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Sunday starts a little chilly but we warm into the upper 60s for the day, with partly cloudy skies. A warming trend is expected as we start to feel like summer by midweek.
Mothers day forecast:
Happy Sunday and happy mother’s day to all the moms out there! Expect a similar start to today as yesterday, a little bit chilly in the morning but gradually warming into the upper 60s to almost 70 degrees.
Some clouds filter in throughout the day and there is even a chance for a stray sprinkle to come through the area. A rather breezy southeast wind could be gusty at times close to 30 mph. Clouds stick around into the overnight hours and temperatures fall into the mid 50s.
Temperatures continue their upward trend into the start of the week, by mid week we start to feel like summer.
Warming up:
The next week ahead features very warm temperatures and chances for afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms.
Monday features sunny skies and summer like temperatures in the low 80s, with a rather gusty southeast wind gusting close to 40 mph! Clouds start to return into the afternoon and overnight hours. There is a chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms that roll in overnight Monday with the main threat being hail.
Tuesday through Thursday is when the area starts to feel truly like summer. Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and even some sticky feeling dew points.
Temperatures flirt with 90 degrees from Tuesday to Thursday. These evenings will see some clouds overnight and the chance for a passing shower and thunderstorms as well.
Looking ahead:
The high pressure system responsible for keeping our temperatures rather warm stays in place for quite a while.
Temperatures for the end of the week remain in the upper 70s to low 80s during the day and dropping into the 60s overnight. A cool down is expected next week.