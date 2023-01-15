Spring like Sunday leads to a mild week ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Unseasonably warm weather continues into the upcoming week, with multiple chances to see rain and wintry weather.
Last night started the upward trend of temperatures as we see yet another balmy day for January's standards. Typically, temperatures are in the upper 20s for the month, but we will be about 10° to 20° warmer than that.
Waking up this morning temperatures are sitting in the upper 20's with mostly cloudy skies. As the day progresses daytime highs will sit in the low 40s for the day. Dry conditions remain for most if not all day today, it isn't until late night we see showers inch back into the Stateline.
Keep the rain gear handy for Monday as it will be a soggy yet warm day. Daytime highs will sit in the upper 40s and could even see a few 50-degree readings.
Rain continues throughout the day on Monday and could be heavy at times, there could even be a rumble or two of thunder during Monday afternoon. When all is said and done, we could see almost 1/2" to 1" of rain.
As we get into the middle of the week temperatures start to trend downward, still rather warm for this time of year in the low to mid 40's for both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Another round of active weather returns for Wednesday evening into the day for Thursday. The Stateline could see a rain snow mix to start off before transitioning to mostly snow. However, it still is a week away so keep an eye to the forecast for more updates ahead.