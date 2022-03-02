Spring like conditions continue, cool down ahead.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Spring-like weather continues for today, but we do drop back into a more winter like day tomorrow. Spring does return for the weekend!
Spring or Winter?:
Mother nature cannot seem to make up her mind! A cold front moves through later today, while it is dry in nature, we will see a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures remain mild in the low 50s.
We see a change in pattern tonight as temperatures start to drop back into winter like conditions. Clouds stick into the overnight and temperatures drop into the low 20s. Thursday doesn't get much better as temperatures only warm into the middle 30s, with wind chills in the teens to 20s.
Spring returns for Friday as we warm into the middle 40s. We ultimately end up in the middle to upper 50s again by Saturday, so the spring weather doesn't wait long to come back.
Soggy weekend ahead:
Temperatures remain mild into the weekend however the chance for precipitation returns this weekend.
Scattered rain showers are possible Saturday, then a few storms are a possibility Saturday night. For now, strong to severe storms look to stay to our west.
Colder conditions return for the start of the work week, which could set us up for a rain/snow mix by Monday. The weather settles into the 40s by next week.