Spring is briefly in the air before a messy middle of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Stateline gets a taste of spring weather with temperatures jumping 20 degrees by midweek. Spring showers are also seen, with wintry showers not far behind.
Warming through Wednesday:
We jumped almost 10 degrees warmer between Sunday and Monday, and each day during the first half of the week features similar jumps.
Tuesday is up another 10 degrees (or more) with highs near 40 degrees. The weather stays mainly cloudy and quiet. A breezy southeast wind is about as busy as the weather gets. Look for wind gusts up to 30 mph by the evening.
Wednesday takes another 10-degree jump to some of the warmest weather we've had in a while. Highs are near 50 degrees, with southwest winds gusting to 35 mph.
The warmth doesn't last very long, as temperatures fall back below freezing for the rest of the work week. The chilly air leads to some icy issues heading into Thursday.
Wet Wednesday, icy Thursday:
Rain showers kick in by the end of Wednesday morning and continue through Wednesday evening. The soggy weather could lead to 1/2" of rainfall by the end of the day.
The warm weather and rain showers will also help melt off any remaining snow. Since the ground is still frozen, all of this water between rain and melting snow likely runs off into the low-lying areas around the Stateline as well as the streams and rivers.
Considering all of this, watch out for minor river flooding, ice jams on the rivers, and puddles of water in the roads.
The showers then start freezing Wednesday night. This initially may come down as freezing rain, leading to ice accumulations and very slick roads. Then, sleet and snow take over as the weather continues to cool.
How much ice, sleet, and snow may fall will be determined by the track of the storm. The exact storm track remains murky a few days out. We'll keep you up-to-speed as we monitor the situation and see how it evolves.
The weather stays dry and in the 20s for the rest of the work week. We start warming again this weekend, with the 40s possible starting Sunday.