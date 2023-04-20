Spring ArtScene set for Friday, Saturday in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Art will be on full display at 30 venues around Rockford this weekend for the Spring ArtScene. It's a gallery walk that happens twice a year in Rockford, once in the spring and again in the fall, designed to showcase new and established artists in the city.
Ameriprise Financial is one of the gallery hosts. It's going on a decade of hosting an ArtScene showcase. Last year the venue sold more than $8,000 worth of art. It's a chance for the city's artists and art lovers to come together and explore.
"The arts are something that really contribute to a community's well-being," said David Boccignone, an artist and gallery host at Ameriprise. "If you can learn to express yourself through art, if you can learn to appreciate art, it adds color to the community. That's important. I think we need something we can latch onto and say, 'We're proud of this.'"
For a full list of venues, head to the ArtScene website.