Spring ArtScene 2022 kicks off events Earth Day, Saturday

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- ArtScene, a biannual gallery walk, features new and established artists of the Rockford Region.
Hosted by the Arts Council, visitors to ArtScene are welcome at any of the participating venues and there is no admission fee.
All locations are adhering to the current Winnebago County Health Department COVID-guidelines.
ArtScene offers a wide variety of art to appreciate and purchase including jewelry, paintings, sculpture, prints, photography, quilts/fiber art, and more.
Artists are available to share the approach and inspiration for their work.
Select venues have food and beverages available for their visitors, at no cost, and most surrounding restaurants and shops are open for your enjoyment.
Kickoff of the event will begin with the Poetry Prelude at Rockford City Hall at 4 p.m. on April 22.
Spring ArtScene 2022 is Friday, April 22 from 5 to 9 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 23.
All venues will have maps and artist listings available for visitors.