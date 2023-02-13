 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spring and winter showers fall this week

  • 0

Snow and cold aren't gone just yet, even though we've avoided them for a lot of the season. A little more spring weather is felt first.

2 panels with big icons.png

Valentine's Day starts out dry and cloudy, then turns wet and windy by the afternoon. Spotty rain showers fall at first, as wind gusts pick up to 40 mph from the south.

tonight 1.png

Between 4 and 8 pm, steady rain falls, creating a soggy evening. The showers exit by Tuesday night. Temperatures still get near 50 degrees despite the clouds and showers.

Wednesday keeps cloudy and mild weather going with highs in the upper 40s. We stay dry through the day, then wintry weather returns Wednesday night. 

2 panels with big icons2.png

Snow showers are looking more and more likely through Thursday. For now, a couple inches of snow are possible, but that could change depending on the track of the system. 

Snow Track Scenarios.png

Temperatures take a nose-dive during this time. Highs on Thursday drop to the low 30s, then Friday may not make it out of the low 20's. We do see sunshine return on Friday, then milder weather slides back in this weekend.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist from the Americal Meteorological Society, and his work has earned numerous awards including 3 regional Emmy awards.

Recommended for you