Spring and winter showers fall this week

Snow and cold aren't gone just yet, even though we've avoided them for a lot of the season. A little more spring weather is felt first.
Valentine's Day starts out dry and cloudy, then turns wet and windy by the afternoon. Spotty rain showers fall at first, as wind gusts pick up to 40 mph from the south.
Between 4 and 8 pm, steady rain falls, creating a soggy evening. The showers exit by Tuesday night. Temperatures still get near 50 degrees despite the clouds and showers.
Wednesday keeps cloudy and mild weather going with highs in the upper 40s. We stay dry through the day, then wintry weather returns Wednesday night.
Snow showers are looking more and more likely through Thursday. For now, a couple inches of snow are possible, but that could change depending on the track of the system.
Temperatures take a nose-dive during this time. Highs on Thursday drop to the low 30s, then Friday may not make it out of the low 20's. We do see sunshine return on Friday, then milder weather slides back in this weekend.