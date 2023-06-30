Spotty storms sneak in this weekend

Be ready for rain and storms to occasionally impact your holiday weekend plans. By the time the actual holiday rolls around, sunny yet hot weather is in place.
We won't have a washout this weekend, but on-and-off rain and storms are possible both Saturday and Sunday. There will be a long stretches of dry time in-between rounds of rain.
Saturday has rain possible by the end of the morning, then a bit of a break in the afternoon.
Keep a close eye on Saturday evening. There is a 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms along and south of I-88. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main threats if they come to pass.
Sunday has better chances for rain in the morning, with drier weather in the afternoon. We could see one more round of rain by Sunday evening.
Temperatures stay in the middle to low 80s both days over the weekend.
Next week starts dry and hot. Temperatures hit the low 90s by the Fourth of July. We should see mainly dry weather for the holiday.
Cooler and potentially stormy weather comes back after a hot holiday.