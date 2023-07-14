 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) or higher Air Quality Index (AQI) through Sunday,
July 16th for all of Illinois.

Smoke from wildfires is expected to impact Illinois as soon as today
and is the main contributing factor for the poor AQI. Impacts on air
quality from the smoke may be shorter in duration in more southern
locations and in close proximity to storms. The unique and widespread
nature of this event prompted this NWS alert. AQI forecast details
and current levels can found at AirNow.gov

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) - Active children and adults,
especially people with pulmonary or respiratory disease such as
asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Tips on how you
can reduce your emissions and protect your health can be found
at www.airnow.gov

Media Contact...217 558 1536.

Spotty showers return Saturday

The day won't be a washout, but keep an eye out for spotty rain

We aren't done with active weather yet, as isolated showers and storms slide back in Saturday afternoon and evening. 

headline 2.png

There is a slight chance for rain in the morning, but most of the activity holds off until the afternoon and early evening. This time around, the activity looks a lot more spotty, plus unlikely to be severe. There should be a lot of dry time to enjoy. Keep an eye out for storms just in case.

Surface Smoke-1623068887790.png

Temperatures hit the middle 80s again, with humid air making conditions feel like 90 degrees. We'll also see a new round of wildfire smoke slide in, creating a hazy sky and worsening air quality by the evening.

weekend preview.png

Once the weather dries up Saturday night, we should be in the clear from rain for a while. Sunday remains dry until the evening, with highs in the low 80s under hazy conditions. We may see a slight chance for rain late in the evening, which lingers into Sunday night.

Early next week, hazy and dry weather sticks around through at least Tuesday. Temperatures may fall into the upper 70s at times. We heat back into the middle 80s with mainly sunny weather late next week.

Have a weather tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

