Spotty showers return Saturday

We aren't done with active weather yet, as isolated showers and storms slide back in Saturday afternoon and evening.
There is a slight chance for rain in the morning, but most of the activity holds off until the afternoon and early evening. This time around, the activity looks a lot more spotty, plus unlikely to be severe. There should be a lot of dry time to enjoy. Keep an eye out for storms just in case.
Temperatures hit the middle 80s again, with humid air making conditions feel like 90 degrees. We'll also see a new round of wildfire smoke slide in, creating a hazy sky and worsening air quality by the evening.
Once the weather dries up Saturday night, we should be in the clear from rain for a while. Sunday remains dry until the evening, with highs in the low 80s under hazy conditions. We may see a slight chance for rain late in the evening, which lingers into Sunday night.
Early next week, hazy and dry weather sticks around through at least Tuesday. Temperatures may fall into the upper 70s at times. We heat back into the middle 80s with mainly sunny weather late next week.