Spotty showers pop up again through Friday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Our stretch of dry weather didn't last long. Scattered showers and few storms stick around into Friday. A long period of dry weather starts up after that.
The next little rainy stretch may come in a few waves. Isolated showers pop up, mainly south of I-88, through the evening.
Late tonight, a disturbance from Iowa could spark more scattered showers and storms. This likely targets spots south of I-88, but we could see a few downpours and showers of our own. This activity lasts into early Friday morning.
Finally, a cold front pushes through by late Friday morning. The front may spark a few more scattered showers from the morning into the early afternoon. After the front passes, we should dry out with a little sunshine just in time for Friday evening.
After Friday's rainfall, we may not see showers for a long stretch. This weekend through next weekend, for now, look dry and sunny.
Under a solid week of sunshine, temperatures change just a little. The weekend has conditions in the upper 70s to low 80s. We may jump to the upper 80s Monday, then fall back to the low 80s after that.