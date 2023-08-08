Spotty shower chances linger in the forecast

Rain is back in the region Wednesday, but only certain areas see shower chances. While most areas need more, rain remains hit-or-miss through the end of the week.
Overnight and through Wednesday morning, the weather remains calm and quiet. Look for mainly clear sky and temperatures in the 60s to kick off the day.
By the afternoon, highs are back in the low 80s. By then, scattered showers and storms move into the Stateline. We mainly see the storm and rain chances near and south of I-88.
North of that interstate, little if any rain falls, and if it does it'll be a light shower versus Tuesday's quick but intense downpours. Further south, severe weather is possible in central Illinois. Any showers are gone after sunset.
Thursday stays dry and warm with highs in the low 80s. Friday remains that warm, while a chance for storms moves in during the evening. Details to come but be ready for more widespread storms if conditions line up right.
The weekend looks sunny and quiet. Highs warm into the middle 80s Saturday, then Sunday cools back to the low 80s. There is a chance for rain Sunday night.
Next week remains slightly cool with a day or two in the upper 70s. For now, the weather looks sunny and quiet next week.