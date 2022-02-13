Sports card show brings fans out for Super Bowl weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Sports fans got the chance to check out some sports collectibles for the Super Bowl weekend.
GQ Sports hosted a sports card show this weekend, featuring vintage and newer sports cards and other memorabilia, like coins, comic books, and movie memorabilia.
Shop owner, Matt Gray, says you can have a good experience even if you're not particularly interested in collectibles.
"People come by, they don't find anything to buy, I don't complain about them, I'll sit here and talk comic books and anime," Gray says.
The store hosts shows on the second weekend of every month at CherryVale Mall.