Sports card show brings fans out for Super Bowl weekend

  Updated
ROCKFORD (WREX) — Sports fans got the chance to check out some sports collectibles for the Super Bowl weekend.

GQ Sports hosted a sports card show this weekend, featuring vintage and newer sports cards and other memorabilia, like coins, comic books, and movie memorabilia.

Shop owner, Matt Gray, says you can have a good experience even if you're not particularly interested in collectibles.

"People come by, they don't find anything to buy, I don't complain about them, I'll sit here and talk comic books and anime," Gray says.

The store hosts shows on the second weekend of every month at CherryVale Mall.

