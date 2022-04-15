Split weather for the holiday weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Cool temperatures return for the Easter weekend with a sunny Saturday and a potential for showers by Sunday.
Staying cooler:
With some showers moving through this afternoon, most of the evening and overnight hours will remain dry. We'll see a decrease in cloud cover as temperatures fall into the upper 20's overnight.
Winds will remain slightly breezy overnight, gusting up to 20 miles per hour. Friday night will remain quiet and cool.
The weather for the holiday weekend will be split with lots of sunshine expected for Saturday and a chance for rain, even a rain and snow mix, return by Sunday.
Holiday weekend:
As clouds will exit overnight allowing for sunshine to take over our Saturday. Temperatures will climb into the upper 40's for most of the weekend as breezy conditions return.
Winds will gust up to 30 miles per hour through Saturday afternoon. Conditions will remain dry with mostly clear skies expected for Saturday night. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20's once again.
Sunday morning will feature some sunshine early as cloud cover will begin to move in. Temperatures will return to the upper 40's into the afternoon as chances for rain also return.
With a slight chance for light showers Sunday, a better chance for rain comes in during the evening and overnight hours. Showers are expected after 7 p.m. With temperatures dropping into the lower 30's, we may see a rain and snow mix with some spots seeing just snow.
This system will spill over into early Monday morning as the showers transition back to rain on their way out of the area by Monday afternoon.