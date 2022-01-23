Special yoga classes to incorporate local history during Black History Month

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you're looking for something to do on Sunday afternoons, a local dance company may have your answer.
The Rockford Dance Company is hosting a series of yoga classes throughout the month of February, which is also Black History Month.
Tasha Rude instructs the classes, something she's done since 2013. She wants to enlighten the history of African Americans in the Rockford area with those who join the classes.
"I'll probably make a couple of playlists, like I always do, for Black History Month with some soulful songs," Rude says. "I'm thinking I'm going to go beyond the big view of Black history and look more local and focus on more local stuff from Rockford and around the area from prominent African Americans."
The classes are for everyone, whether you've never tried yoga before or are an experienced professional. Rude says yoga is a great physical and mental exercise, especially as we experience the stresses of winter and the ongoing pandemic.
"Yoga is a mind, body and soul combination," "Besides flexibility, it's kind of a meditation for you, block your mind out and focus on what you're doing and see how your body feels and how your breath feels throughout the practice."
The first class was held today but will continue every Sunday at 1 p.m. until the end of February.
Each class is $10 at the Rockford Dance Company, located at 711 N. Main St. You can register for the classes on their website or by showing up before a class.