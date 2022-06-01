South Beloit to Contract Fire Chief from City of Beloit

BELOIT, Ill. (WREX) —The South Beloit City Council and the Beloit City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement this week that provides a deputy fire chief from Beloit to serve as fire chief on a part-time basis in South Beloit.
This agreement paves the way for the two communities to partner together in a fiscally responsible manner while continuing to provide a high level of service to residents in both jurisdictions. The two fire departments will remain separate entities; however, the ability to operate without jurisdictional boundaries will provide a greater level of service to both communities by allowing closest available resource to respond to emergency incidents.
Deputy Chief Jason Griffin will serve as the fire chief in South Beloit. D.C. Griffin joined the Beloit Fire Department on March 20th 2000. D.C Griffin is a second generation firefighter with the City of Beloit Fire Department, his father retired in 2004. Chief Griffin is married and lives in the Stateline area with his wife and two children.
Over the past several months South Beloit City Administrator Sonya Hoppes has received multiple phone calls from multiple agencies offering to help in any way. Even the Fire Chief from Harlem Roscoe Fire offered to send a Chief to South Beloit. Hoppes says “there is an abundance of small town pride around our fire department and to witness our entire community come together in hopes to raise the tide for us all, is the epitome of what fire service is this day in age."
“Having served the Stateline area my entire career, I am looking forward to leading the South Beloit Fire Department,” Griffin said. “It’s especially gratifying knowing that I will be mentoring the future leaders in the fire service.”
Hoppes also says, “Deputy Chief Griffin shares that pride in the South Beloit Fire Department and will be a wonderful support system for our men and women that have kept their heads above water over the last several months."
The intergovernmental agreement expires in November of this year, but may be renewed for another 180 days. South Beloit will reimburse the City of Beloit for 25% of the salary costs. “The City of Beloit Fire Department wants to be a good neighbor and partner to South Beloit,” Beloit Fire Chief Dan Pease said. “Our leaders strive to maintain a level of fire and EMS services that best serve both communities.”