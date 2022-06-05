 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

South Beloit to appoint new mayor this week

  • 0
rehl screen grab.jpg

SOUTH BELOIT (WREX) — A local community will soon have a change of leadership.

The South Beloit City Council, at Monday's meeting, is set to appoint Tom Fitzgerald as their next Mayor.

Fitzgerald, the current Commissioner of Accounts and Finance for the City, will succeed Ted Rehl, who retired at the end of May.

Rehl was first elected as South Beloit Mayor in 2015 and is leaving during his second term in the position.

"It has been an honor to serve this fine city for the last seven years," Rehl said in May. "It is time for me to spend more of my time with family. I cannot begin to express my gratitude for all of the support and well wishes through my terms."

Also at Monday's meeting, Jason Griffin will be sworn in as South Beloit's new Fire Chief.

Last week, the South Beloit and Beloit City Councils approved an agreement which would make Griffin, a deputy fire chief for the Beloit Fire Department, the Chief of the South Beloit Fire Department on a part-time basis.

The full agenda for the South Beloit City Council can be read here.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you