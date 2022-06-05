South Beloit to appoint new mayor this week

SOUTH BELOIT (WREX) — A local community will soon have a change of leadership.
The South Beloit City Council, at Monday's meeting, is set to appoint Tom Fitzgerald as their next Mayor.
Fitzgerald, the current Commissioner of Accounts and Finance for the City, will succeed Ted Rehl, who retired at the end of May.
Rehl was first elected as South Beloit Mayor in 2015 and is leaving during his second term in the position.
"It has been an honor to serve this fine city for the last seven years," Rehl said in May. "It is time for me to spend more of my time with family. I cannot begin to express my gratitude for all of the support and well wishes through my terms."
Also at Monday's meeting, Jason Griffin will be sworn in as South Beloit's new Fire Chief.
Last week, the South Beloit and Beloit City Councils approved an agreement which would make Griffin, a deputy fire chief for the Beloit Fire Department, the Chief of the South Beloit Fire Department on a part-time basis.
The full agenda for the South Beloit City Council can be read here.