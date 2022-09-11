Soup weather is here! Cooler temperatures and a rainy day is ahead.

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...REPLACES FLOOD ADVISORY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois,
including the following counties, Boone, De Kalb, Lee, Ogle,
McHenry, and Winnebago.

* WHEN...Until 500 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 700 AM CDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Flooding
is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area.
Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to locally over 2 inches are
possible in the warned area between 700 AM CDT and 500 PM
CDT.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Warning means flooding is imminent or may already be
occurring. Persons along rivers, creeks, and other waterways should
take immediate precautions to protect life and property.

&&

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois,
including the following counties, Boone, Ogle, Winnebago and
McHenry.

* WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Periods of moderate to heavy rain are expected through
tonight. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are likely, with
amounts in excess of 4 inches possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Soup weather is here! Cooler temperatures and a rainy day is ahead.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Good morning and happy Sunday! It is going to be a soggy one today, if you have any plans keep the umbrella handy as heavy rain is expected. 
The cold front slowly moving eastward bringing with it some rain and rumbles of thunder to our area. The showers started overnight and have become persistent into the daytime today. When all is said and done, we could see anywhere between 1 to 3 inches of rain from this cold front/ low pressure system. 
Temperatures for the day stay in the low to mid 60's which is a bit chilly than the temperatures we have seen the past few weeks. In fact, this is the first time we have seen these temperatures since late May or early June. 
 
Today's weather is perfect to stay in, watch some football or read a book and stay cozy where it is warm and dry. The low-pressure system stays put for most of the day on Monday, so cooler temperatures and drizzly conditions are here to stay to start the work week. 
The only thing that is different for Monday compared to today is going to be the winds, once the cold front passes overnight Sunday the wind shifts and comes from the north-northwest gusting close to 30 mph at times! 
 
This whole system leaves the Midwest by Tuesday allowing for drier and warmer mid-week, similar to last week. Temperatures gradually climb from the low to mid 70's on Tuesday to the low to mid 80's by Saturday. 
There is a chance for a cold front to bring more showers by next weekend however there is still plenty of time to iron that forecast out!  

