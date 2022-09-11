Soup weather is here! Cooler temperatures and a rainy day is ahead.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Good morning and happy Sunday! It is going to be a soggy one today, if you have any plans keep the umbrella handy as heavy rain is expected.
The cold front slowly moving eastward bringing with it some rain and rumbles of thunder to our area. The showers started overnight and have become persistent into the daytime today. When all is said and done, we could see anywhere between 1 to 3 inches of rain from this cold front/ low pressure system.
Temperatures for the day stay in the low to mid 60's which is a bit chilly than the temperatures we have seen the past few weeks. In fact, this is the first time we have seen these temperatures since late May or early June.
Today's weather is perfect to stay in, watch some football or read a book and stay cozy where it is warm and dry. The low-pressure system stays put for most of the day on Monday, so cooler temperatures and drizzly conditions are here to stay to start the work week.
The only thing that is different for Monday compared to today is going to be the winds, once the cold front passes overnight Sunday the wind shifts and comes from the north-northwest gusting close to 30 mph at times!
This whole system leaves the Midwest by Tuesday allowing for drier and warmer mid-week, similar to last week. Temperatures gradually climb from the low to mid 70's on Tuesday to the low to mid 80's by Saturday.
There is a chance for a cold front to bring more showers by next weekend however there is still plenty of time to iron that forecast out!