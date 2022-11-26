Soup weather is ahead for Sunday, as another roller coaster week is ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hopefully you got outside to enjoy the sunshine as our weather switches to cloudy, rainy and cold for the second half of the weekend.
The forecast stayed dry and mild for today and was picture perfect for the parade today. Temperatures sat in the low to mid 50s with plentiful sunshine. Clouds started to work their way into the sky towards sunset as our next system moves in.
Tonight, expect increasing clouds with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Tonight, a rain/snow mix slides into the area closer to the midnight to 2 a.m. hours.
Temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 40s with a very cold rain falling for most of the morning hours. Clouds stick around for the rest of the day with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.
The sunshine returns briefly for Monday with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Our next weather system moves in for Tuesday into Wednesday mainly in the form of rain, however a rain/snow mix could be seen by Wednesday.
A high-pressure system settles in for the end of the week, allowing for a chilly start to Thursday as temperatures struggle to warm out of the 30s for the day. Mild temperatures return by the weekend.