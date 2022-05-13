'Sound the Alarm' fire safety events May 14, 20

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The American Red Cross of Northwestern Illinois Sound the Alarm smoke alarm installation events.
Events are scheduled for Saturday, May 14 and Friday, May 20.
In addition to installing smoke alarms, volunteers and community leaders will meet with local families to create a two-minute fire escape plan.
Information will also be provided about local disaster risks and home fire safety procedures.
Volunteers with the American Red Cross of Northwest Illinois responded to 10 home fires from April 25 to May 2 in the counties of DeKalb, Winnebago, Whiteside, and Stephenson.
13 adults and 18 children were also supplied with basic items to meet immediate needs after a fire.
If you or someone you know needs assistance after a home fire or local disaster, please call our dispatch line: (877) 597-0747.
The American Red Cross recommends testing your smoke alarms and practicing an escape plan until every family member can out of the building in less than two minutes.