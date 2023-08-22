Some of the hottest temperatures of the year expected to arrive by midweek

Sunshine takes over as temperatures soar into the 90's bringing a number of heat alerts including an Excessive Heat Warning with heat indices climb into the triple digits.
Sunshine takes over today as the heat builds in. Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll, and Whiteside counties are under an Excessive Heat Warning. Heat Indices are expected to exceed 110°. This warning doesn't expire until 8 p.m. Thursday.
A Heat Advisory will go into effect at 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. for Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, and parts of southern Wisconsin. Heat Index values are expected to reach between 99° to 104°.
The hottest days will likely be Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures climb into the upper 90's, potentially breaking into the 100's. Heat index values will also be high before we start to see relief into the weekend.
Thursday still brings in the 90's, but we fall into the 80's come Friday. There will be an Excessive Heat Watch go into effect at 9 p.m. Wednesday until 8 p.m. Thursday for a potential of heat indices to reach up to 110°.
Be sure to practice heat safety all week long like drinking lots of fluids and taking break if you're outside.
Conditions stay dry and sunny as the heat and humid take over. There is a low chance of showers late Thursday night as we begin to cool off. By Saturday, afternoon highs will stay within the upper 70's.