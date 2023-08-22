 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /NOON
EDT/ WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot and humid conditions with afternoon heat
index values of 110 to 115 expected, with locally higher values
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From 11 AM CDT /noon EDT/ Wednesday to 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Some of the hottest temperatures of the year expected to arrive by midweek

A few heat alerts will go into effect including an Excessive Heat Warning

Sunshine takes over as temperatures soar into the 90's bringing a number of heat alerts including an Excessive Heat Warning with heat indices climb into the triple digits. 

Sunshine takes over today as the heat builds in. Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll, and Whiteside counties are under an Excessive Heat Warning. Heat Indices are expected to exceed 110°. This warning doesn't expire until 8 p.m. Thursday. 

A Heat Advisory will go into effect at 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. for Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, and parts of southern Wisconsin. Heat Index values are expected to reach between 99° to 104°. 

The hottest days will likely be Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures climb into the upper 90's, potentially breaking into the 100's. Heat index values will also be high before we start to see relief into the weekend. 

Thursday still brings in the 90's, but we fall into the 80's come Friday. There will be an Excessive Heat Watch go into effect at 9 p.m. Wednesday until 8 p.m. Thursday for a potential of heat indices to reach up to 110°. 

Be sure to practice heat safety all week long like drinking lots of fluids and taking break if you're outside.

Conditions stay dry and sunny as the heat and humid take over. There is a low chance of showers late Thursday night as we begin to cool off. By Saturday, afternoon highs will stay within the upper 70's. 

