Soggy weekend leads to a cooler and active week ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Showers and rumbles of thunder are ahead for the Stateline. We turn cool and cloudy for the start of the work week.
Soggy night ahead:
We have seen sprinkles and isolated showers this afternoon. Temperatures have been all over the place today due to a warm front splicing our viewing area in half. Places north of the front are cooler in the low 60's, while places south of the front are inching into the low 70's.
Dry and cloudy conditions turn to showers and heavy rain tonight. Showers return tonight between 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm, heavier pockets of rain move in from 9:00 pm to midnight. Showers taper off into the early morning Sunday.
Stormy Sunday:
Showers exit early morning, leaving us dry and quiet until the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures for Sunday remain cooler in the mid to upper 70's with partly sunny skies in the morning and early afternoon hours.
Sunday night brings a better chance for any thunderstorms to develop as they will follow us into Monday. Sunday night temperatures remain in the low to mid 60's.
Cooler temperatures continue into the work week with high temperatures about 5 to 10 degrees below average. Monday, we see cloudy skies with chances of showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures only reach the low 70's
Looking ahead:
A high pressure system settles in for the day Tuesday, giving us comfortable weather again, dew points will only get into the 50's and temperatures in the low to mid 70's. Tuesday features sunny skies for the day turning cloudy into the afternoon and evening as our next chance for rain moves in.
Wednesday we partly sunny skies and chances for showers and storms again. Storms will be within heavier downpours and isolated in nature. For the end of the week skies turn sunny and temperatures remain cooler.