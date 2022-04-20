Soggy Wednesday turns into a mild end of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We see a soggy day today and showers become more widespread. Temperatures warm into the 60s and 70s for the end of the week.
Damp Wednesday:
Temperatures this morning are in the low to mid 40s and will warm into the low 50s today. Conditions will remain cloudy today, the Stateline could see some hit or miss showers this morning but overall, it remains dry. Showers and heavier rain returns into the afternoon to overnight hours.
Winds increase this afternoon and evening and could gust up between 40 to 45 mph. As of right now the National Weather Service has not issued a Wind Advisory but could as the day goes on.
Showers start later this morning between 9:30 am to 10:00 am and will remain light in nature. This afternoon is when the more widespread showers move in and continue into the evening as well. We could even have a rumble of thunder with these showers too.
Temperatures tonight drop into the mid 40s and will remain cloudy and showery.
Warm up ahead:
Thursday is the complete opposite of today. Skies remain sunny and temperatures warm into the 70s. Get out and enjoy the day as the end of the week turns showery again.
Rain and thunderstorms are expected for the end of the week. Temperatures remain warm in the low 60s, some of the showers expected could be heavy at times and could cause some flooding as well.
Weekend outlook:
Saturday and Sunday we see temperatures warm into the 70s and 80s however we see windy conditions, clouds and showers are a possibility and could linger into the start of the work week.