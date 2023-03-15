Soggy weather strolls in

Rather than straight snow or ice, this week's late-week storm system provides rain showers for the majority of the time. Winter may still sneak in toward the end.
The showers hold off until the end of Thursday morning, so you'll have a little dry time before conditions turn soggy. We'll see a mostly steady light rain through the rest of the morning and the afternoon.
By Thursday evening, the showers pick up a little bit, followed by blustery winds. Be ready for a soggy end to the day, though temperatures still warm to near 50 degrees.
Rain continues Thursday night, then dries up Friday morning. Because some colder air moves back in behind this storm, we may see some snow mix with the rain. There could be a brief round of straight snow showers, but only a dusting is possible.
The weather is dry again Friday afternoon, but by that point we are back into the upper 30s. The weather stays near freezing over the weekend, but at least the weather is dry. We get some sunshine back by Sunday.
Next week turns the weather around again as temperatures warm back up into the 50s.