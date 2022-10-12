Soggy weather sticks around through Wednesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The middle of the week brings showers and storms into the area before temperatures take a tumble.
Heading out the door this morning, grab that umbrella as scattered showers and storms will linger through the first half of our day. Temperatures will climb into the lower 60's, where they will stay as we start to cool off into the early afternoon.
The rain will continue through most of the morning as we'll see a break into the afternoon. Some showers will build back in into the evening but will exit before we head into the overnight hours as dry conditions will return.
Along with the chance for rain, breezy conditions are expected as well with winds gusting at 30 miles per hour. Breezy winds will follow us into tonight and your Thursday.
Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 30's for a much chiller night. Cloud cover will also begin to exit as we'll see lots of sunshine tomorrow.
Afternoon highs will struggle to climb out of the upper 50's as Thursday night will bring another threat of widespread frost with the lower 30's returning.
Despite the cooler temperatures returning, conditions will stay dry and sunny for most of the forecast.