Soggy weather returns for the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The work week comes to a quiet end with showers expected through the weekend.
Calm night:
Sunshine has taken over our Friday as conditions have stayed dry. As the sun begins to set, temperatures will slowly drop out of the middle 70's into the lower 50's overnight.
A light breeze will stick with us with gusts up to 15 miles per hour into the evening, becoming light and variable into tonight.
With a cooler night ahead, mostly clear skies will take us through the night before cloud cover and chances for rain return into the weekend.
Soggy weekend:
Heading into the weekend, early Saturday morning some cloud cover will build in with a chance for scattered showers.
The late morning and early afternoon will dry out with lots of dry time into the afternoon. Scattered showers will return into the evening and overnight with more rain expected early Sunday.
Showers and thunderstorms will move through early on Sunday as well with chances for rain sticking around for most of the day. Sunday night brings a better chance for any thunderstorms to develop as they will follow us into Monday.
Temperatures for Saturday will climb into the lower 70's with middle to upper 70's expected for Sunday.
The 70's stick with us through next week with more chances for rain on both Monday and Wednesday.