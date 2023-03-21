Soggy stretch starts midweek

On-and-off rainfall is the theme through early next week, with a few storms and snow as added possibilities in the coming days.
The remainder of the evening and night remain quiet and cloudy. Temperatures fall into the upper 30s through the night.
Drizzly to light showers develop within a few hours of sunrise Wednesday. The light rain is out quickly after sunrise. The rest of the day stays cloudy and mild with highs in the 50s.
Rain returns Wednesday evening. The showers start out light, and become steady as the night goes along. Late overnight, likely around 3 am, spotty storms slide in. Severe weather isn't expected, but lightning and downpours are possible. The storms quickly exit by sunrise Thursday. Showers wrap up quickly after that, with cloudy weather resuming Thursday afternoon.
Cooler air slides in after these first rounds of rain. Thursday and Friday dip into the middle 40s.
By Friday night, showers return and could be joined by snow. The rain/snow mix lingers into Saturday morning. It's too early to say if we'll see any snow accumulations. With milder weather in place, the snow may have a hard time sticking around anyway. Saturday stays in the middle 40s.
A wintry mix may return Sunday night into Monday morning, and again could result in brief slushy accumulation. The weather may try and dry out for a few days after that, while temperatures attempt to get back into the 50s.