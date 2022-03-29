Soggy stretch of weather starts with light showers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — This week's rainy pattern gets off to a slow start, but quickly picks up Wednesday with heavier showers and storms. We may see some snow mix in on the back end of the soggy stretch.
Light for tonight:
Up to 1" of rain falls over the next few days as a rainy pattern sets up over the Stateline. A strong low pressure is responsible for all of the showers. Light rain sets up ahead of the low, followed by heavier rain under the low Wednesday. We see light rain again and possibly some snow as the low departs Thursday.
The soggy weather begins with scattered light rain and drizzle early overnight. We won't see much for rain in total, but the weather feels damp for a long while.
A few scattered heavier showers and storms develop after midnight as the low pressure approaches. Be ready for a soggy start to Wednesday.
Soggy Wednesday:
We continue to see scattered showers and a few storms Wednesday. The rain won't fall continuously, so at least there's a few chances to dodge around the rain.
The heaviest of the rain looks to arrive Wednesday afternoon. Be ready for downpours for a while. The rain winds down again Wednesday evening. This is our best chance to see rain totals get to 1" or more.
A side effect to all of the rain is very warm weather moving in with this system. Temperatures leap around 20 degrees and land in the low 60s. Breezy south winds join the big leap in conditions.
Cooler with occasional rain:
Wednesday's warmth doesn't last, as cold air sweeps right back in behind the departing low pressure. We'll see highs back into the low 40s Thursday afternoon.
Because of the colder air, a few snowflakes may mix in with Thursday's light spotty rainfall. We may see a few minor accumulations on grassy surfaces, but any travel impacts aren't expected.
Friday remains dry yet cool with highs in the 40s. Saturday brings a rain/snow mix back, but showers remain light. We eventually get back into 50s on Sunday and stay there next week. More showers are possible early next week.