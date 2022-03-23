Soggy stretch lingers into Friday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We won't see a ton for rainfall like we did Wednesday, but don't look for dry weather until this weekend. A few snowflakes may even mix in with the spotty showers.
Scattered showers slowly get lighter by Thursday morning. We may see on-and-off drizzly weather throughout Thursday. Thursday turns colder too. Temperatures fall about 10 degrees and into the middle 40s for highs. The winds stay light, so thankfully we won't feel harsh wind chills. The colder air may mean a few snowflakes mix in, but don't look for any accumulation.
We catch a longer break from the rain Thursday night, then isolated showers are possible Friday. The isolated nature means we have a lot more in the way of dry time through the day. Friday's temperatures may sneak back into the 50s.
We could see scattered flurries Friday night. Either way, don't look for any snow accumulation.
After a long stretch of soggy weather, the weekend dries out and turns sunny. Temperatures won't warm up much, as highs only get into the middle 40s.
We have a better shot at average weather next week with the 50s on the way. Another rainy stretch may set up between Tuesday and Wednesday next week.