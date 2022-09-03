Soggy start to the Holiday weekend leads to a mostly sunny pattern ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A slow moving cold front is making its way through the area as we speak. Bringing with it showers and storms. The rest of the weekend remains dry and warmer.
Tonight, into tomorrow:
Scattered showers and storms and mostly cloudy skies have been the main forecast for the day today as has the increased humidity. These storms will have frequent lightning, heavy rain and some gusty winds so if you are outdoors and hear thunder start moving your holiday plans indoors.
Storms will quiet down after sunset however a few showers could linger into the overnight hours. Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers.
While most of the area remains, dry there could be a pop-up shower or downpour tonight. Temperatures remain warm in the upper 50's to low 60's with dew points in the upper 50's as well making it feel slightly sticky.
A few stray showers could linger into the late morning hours of Sunday, like tonight, most of the area remains dry but keep the umbrella handy just in case you get stuck in a shower! Temperatures are slightly cooler for Sunday, sitting in the mid to upper 70's with mostly sunny skies.
The week ahead:
We start to warm up into Labor Day and the week ahead. Labor Day is similar to Sunday with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70's.
The week ahead provides sunny skies, highs in the low 80's and lows in the 60's. There is a pattern shift that could give us daily pop-up showers in the afternoon to evening hours, however most of us stay dry. Humidity starts to increase into the slightly sticky range but will not be uncomfortable.