Soggy showers to move in for Valentine's Day

With quiet conditions early, mild temperatures, breezy winds and soggy showers will soon take over.
This morning is off to a quiet start with clear skies and temperatures dropping into the 30's. Cloud cover will build in ahead of the showers expected later today.
Showers are expected to reach us later this morning, mainly into the afternoon being scattered in nature. As we move into the early evening, the rain will build in even more becoming more widespread and even heavy at times.
Steady rain is expected during the evening commute/dinner time. If you have any Valentine's Day plans, don't forget an umbrella.
A few scattered showers may linger overnight as Wednesday will bring us a brief break.
As these showers move in, breezy winds will also arrive. This afternoon winds may gust near 35 miles per hour only to strengthen overnight with gusts reaching near 40 miles per hour.
Wednesday will stay breezy with mostly cloudy skies giving us a brief break from any active weather. Temperatures will be a touch cooler with afternoon highs reaching the middle 40's.
Another low-pressure system will move in overnight Wednesday into Thursday bringing us a chance for rain and snow mix as those further into the northwest may get a chance for accumulating snow.
This activity will exit into the afternoon on Thursday as Friday will stay dry and even sunny.
Sunshine returns for the end of the week as do colder temperatures. Friday's afternoon highs will only reach the middle 20's.