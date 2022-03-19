Soggy Saturday turns warm and sunny for Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Soggy Saturday makes way for a sunny Sunday tomorrow. We continue this wacky weather pattern into the next week ahead.
Soggy Saturday:
Today has been the perfect day to stay inside cuddled in a blanket with a good book or watching a good TV show on repeat. Cloudy and cold conditions have been the focus today with temperatures struggling to warm into the mid 40s.
The showers wrap up later this afternoon and leave the Stateline with mostly cloudy skies into the evening. Temperatures drop into the low to mid 30s tonight so if you have any outdoor plans make sure to dress warm.
We could see some fog roll in tonight as the clouds begin to clear. With relatively warm ground mixing with a cooler air temperature it is a perfect set up for a foggy night.
Sunny and Warm Sunday and Monday:
Fog could linger into the early morning hours, before we warm up. Sunny skies return for the day on Sunday with temperatures around 15 degrees warmer than Saturday. Temperatures warm into the upper 60s with calm winds. Overall, Sunday looks to be a great day!
Clouds return during the overnight hours on Sunday and temperatures remain warmer in the mid to upper 40s. Warm temperatures continue into the day on Monday.
Monday is a copy/paste day of Sunday with warmer temperatures expected. The Stateline could see temperatures close to 70 degrees for the day on Monday! Get out and enjoy the warmth!
Back and forth next week:
Temperatures tumble back into the 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday and we see more soggy conditions as rain showers return. Tuesday looks to be cloudy with some showers, the showers turn heavy for Wednesday, drying up by Wednesday night.
Temperatures towards the end of the week return to the 40s and 50s however we stay dry to end the week.