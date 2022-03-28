Soggy midweek weather expected for a 2nd week in a row

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rain showers return by Wednesday, setting us up for another long stretch of cloudy and occasionally rainy weather. A few downpours and snowflakes are possible with this week's showers.
Turning rainy:
The rain holds off until Tuesday evening, giving us a little more dry time before the soggy stretch starts. Conditions turn cloudy by Tuesday, while winds become breezy and gust over 30 mph from the southeast.
The warmer winds mean temperatures warm back up in the 40s. This breaks a 3-day streak in the chilly 30s.
Scattered light rain breaks out by Tuesday evening, then turns to steadier showers by Tuesday night. We'll see on-and-off light rain into Wednesday morning.
Storms, then snow:
The rainy weather picks up even more Wednesday morning. By late morning, we may see a round or two of heavier showers, downpours, and even a couple thunderstorms.
The soaking rain lasts into early Wednesday afternoon, then should turn back into light rain by Wednesday evening. Not severe weather is expected.
Wednesday's temperatures get a big boost. We jump into the middle 60s, or about 20 degrees warmer than Tuesday.
That warmth doesn't last. Temperatures crash back into the low 40s by Thursday. The chilly air may cause showers to turn to snow, so be ready for a rain/snow mix or brief snow showers at times. Minimal snow accumulation is possible, and mostly sticking to grassy surfaces.
Cool and rainy:
The weather settles down a little by this weekend and early next week. We hover around the low 50s starting Saturday.
Another chance for a brief rain/snow mix is possible Saturday, with another chance for showers develops Monday.
The weather eventually turns warmer as we get deeper into April, but right now the early part of the month looks to stay either near average or on the chilly end at times.