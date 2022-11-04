Soggy Friday leads to a windy weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Our unseasonably warm period is wrapping up as we see a windy and wet start to the weekend ahead. Cooler temperatures to start the week ahead before we are back to the upper 60s.
The showery and stormy weather is all thanks to a cold front that is off to our west. Heavier showers move in later tonight and into the first half of Saturday. The showers taper off as the day goes on but if you have any outdoor plans tomorrow morning keep the wet weather gear handy as a few stray showers are possible.
Temperatures remain mild tonight, only dropping to the mid 50s for the evening with those cloudy skies and showery conditions. Tomorrow temperatures stay warm in the low 60’s with a noticeable strong wind throughout the day.
The entire area is under a Wind Advisory from early Saturday morning until 7 p.m. Saturday evening. South winds of 20-30 mph with gusts near 55 to 60 mph are expected beginning Saturday morning. Consider taking loose objects such as outdoor decorations or yard furniture inside for the day on Saturday and stay cautious on the roadways.
Breezy winds will still remain into Sunday with sunshine and temperatures in the 60s. Temperatures start to drop to start the week however we see slightly warmer temperatures return for a few days next week before November like weather returns.
Don't forget to set your clocks back an hour on Sunday as we will fall back one hour as Daylight savings comes to an end.