 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South to southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to
55 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois and
northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Prepare for downed tree limbs and scattered power
outages. Unsecured objects such as decorations and lawn
furniture may blow away.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Soggy Friday leads to a windy weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
frost heads up.png

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Our unseasonably warm period is wrapping up as we see a windy and wet start to the weekend ahead. Cooler temperatures to start the week ahead before we are back to the upper 60s. 

HRRR long range.png

The showery and stormy weather is all thanks to a cold front that is off to our west. Heavier showers move in later tonight and into the first half of Saturday. The showers taper off as the day goes on but if you have any outdoor plans tomorrow morning keep the wet weather gear handy as a few stray showers are possible. 

Temperatures remain mild tonight, only dropping to the mid 50s for the evening with those cloudy skies and showery conditions. Tomorrow temperatures stay warm in the low 60’s with a noticeable strong wind throughout the day. 

TRIAL future wind gusts.png

The entire area is under a Wind Advisory from early Saturday morning until 7 p.m. Saturday evening. South winds of 20-30 mph with gusts near 55 to 60 mph are expected beginning Saturday morning. Consider taking loose objects such as outdoor decorations or yard furniture inside for the day on Saturday and stay cautious on the roadways.

Breezy winds will still remain into Sunday with sunshine and temperatures in the 60s. Temperatures start to drop to start the week however we see slightly warmer temperatures return for a few days next week before November like weather returns.  

Meteorgram 5-DAY FORECAST AM VERSION.png

Don't forget to set your clocks back an hour on Sunday as we will fall back one hour as Daylight savings comes to an end.

 

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com