Soggy Friday leads to a summer like weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A soggy earth day is upon us as the Stateline sees some soaking rain throughout the morning and afternoon. We see a summer like weekend ahead.
Friday showers:
We wrap up a wacky weather week with heavy rain and the chance for some thunderstorms into the afternoon. This unsettled weather is due to a low-pressure system sitting in the plains. The showers this morning was from the warm front moving to the north, as it moves to the north temperatures will be slow to rise today.
This morning expect temperatures to stick in the mid 40s and then rise into the upper 50s to low 60s today. The showers and downpours continue into the afternoon, then slowly dry up by the evening. While severe weather isn't likely, be ready for some lightning, small hail, and minor flooding in spots.
Showers wrap up this evening leaving just some cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 50s for your overnight lows. We jump from spring to summer this weekend with our warmest weather the Stateline has seen so far.
Summer-like Weekend:
Saturday skies remain sunny with temperatures in the low 80s. Gusty winds are expected along with this warmup. Southerly winds could gust over 40 mph.
Temperatures drop for the day on Sunday but still remain warm. We start out with some sun but clouds are expected throughout the day and the chance for scattered showers and storms. Similar to today rain wont fall the whole day but plan on some showers for the end of the weekend.
Looking ahead:
After a rather warm weekend we see a high pressure system move in that will keep next week rather dry and cooler.
Temperatures into next week only warm into the 50s and low 60s throughout the week, with sunny skies. Be prepared for some chilly nights below freezing ahead if you are thinking about planting anything this weekend!