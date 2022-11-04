Soggy and windy weather takes over the start of the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Showers and thunderstorms will reach us today as strong winds take over into Saturday morning.
This morning is off to a mild start with some still sitting within the lower 60's. Cloud cover will be noticed early as most of the rain will move after 10 a.m. into the late morning.
You may dodge any rain for the morning commute however grab the umbrella as you will need into the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will build in through the afternoon. Those further to the southeast may see more breaks between the showers.
Heavier rain is expected overnight into early Saturday morning with the activity also becoming more widespread. The showers will taper off into late morning and early afternoon as we may even see some sunshine into the afternoon on Saturday.
As the rain will follow us into Saturday morning as winds become stronger. The entire area is under a Wind Advisory until 7 p.m. Saturday. South winds of 20-30 mph with gusts near 55 mph are expected beginning Saturday morning.
You may notice difficulties driving, stay cautious on the roadways and try to secure any loose objects heading into the weekend.
Breezy winds will still remain into Sunday despite the advisory expiring. Winds may gust near 30 mph as sunshine returns. Temperatures will also fall into the lower 60's through the weekend.
Don't forget to set your clocks back an hour on Sunday as we will fall back one hour as Day light savings comes to an end.