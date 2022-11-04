 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois and
northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Prepare for downed tree limbs and scattered power
outages. Unsecured objects such as decorations and lawn
furniture may blow away.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Soggy and windy weather takes over the start of the weekend

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 pm Saturday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Showers and thunderstorms will reach us today as strong winds take over into Saturday morning.

This morning is off to a mild start with some still sitting within the lower 60's. Cloud cover will be noticed early as most of the rain will move after 10 a.m. into the late morning. 

You may dodge any rain for the morning commute however grab the umbrella as you will need into the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will build in through the afternoon. Those further to the southeast may see more breaks between the showers.

Heavier rain is expected overnight into early Saturday morning with the activity also becoming more widespread. The showers will taper off into late morning and early afternoon as we may even see some sunshine into the afternoon on Saturday.

As the rain will follow us into Saturday morning as winds become stronger. The entire area is under a Wind Advisory until 7 p.m. Saturday. South winds of 20-30 mph with gusts near 55 mph are expected beginning Saturday morning. 

You may notice difficulties driving, stay cautious on the roadways and try to secure any loose objects heading into the weekend. 

Breezy winds will still remain into Sunday despite the advisory expiring. Winds may gust near 30 mph as sunshine returns. Temperatures will also fall into the lower 60's through the weekend.

Don't forget to set your clocks back an hour on Sunday as we will fall back one hour as Day light savings comes to an end.

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

