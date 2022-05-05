Soggy and cooler weather wraps up the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With the morning staying dry, showers will quickly return this evening, following us into Friday.
Rain returns:
Cloud cover will dominate for today as we stay dry for the first half of our day. Showers will slowly approach as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures will just barely climb into the lower 60's.
As the rain arrives, areas to the south of the Stateline may see the rain earlier than folks up north. Showers will become scattered through the overnight hours with some dry time anticipated.
Winds will also turn breezy tonight with winds gusting up to 20 miles per hour and up to 30 for our Friday.
The rain does follow us into Friday as we wrap up the week on a soggy note.
Rainy Friday:
Rain is expected to build back in early tomorrow. Pockets of heavier rain are possible through the morning commute. Scattered showers will linger into the afternoon as the rain slowly begins to exit into the evening and overnight hours.
Temperatures will also be cooler for Friday. Forecast highs will only reach the upper 50's as breezy conditions also set in. After a spring-like Friday, the weekend brings what may be the last few days that will feel like spring with heat and humidity quickly returning.
Weekend and beyond:
This weekend brings gorgeous weather to the Stateline with sunshine and warmer temperatures setting in. Saturday will feature lots of sunshine as temperatures climb into the upper 60's.
Mother's Day brings a slight chance for rain with most of the day seeing sunshine. Temperatures will be near 70 before we take a leap into summer with 80's returning as soon as Monday.
By Tuesday, we may get close to breaking 90 degrees with the upper 80's in the forecast as sunshine continues to dominate. Along with the warmer temperatures, dry conditions settle in for quite some time.