Soggy and cooler weather arrives for Mother's Day

Dry conditions dominated for Saturday before showers with cooler and breezy conditions move in for Mother's Day.
Cloud cover will continuously build in as we head into tonight as dry conditions remain. Temperatures will start to cool off falling into the middle 50's overnight.
Showers hold off until early Sunday morning. Rain may be heavy at times and you may even hear a rumble of thunder or two. These soggy conditions will take over much of the morning as the rain will become more off and on in nature into the afternoon.
The day won't be a total washout but keep the umbrellas handy for the rain to still linger into the second half of the day. Temperatures will only climb into the upper 50's.
Breezy winds will be noticed as well with winds to gust up to 30 MPH at times. These gusty winds will lead to temperatures feeling a little cooler.
Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40's for a cool night and start to our Monday. As the rain exits into the evening on Sunday, cloud cover will also move out.
Sunshine will be back for Monday along with warmer temperatures as afternoon highs will climb into the low 70's. Next week features sunshine, temperatures warming into the 70's as dry conditions also settle in.