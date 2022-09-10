Soggy and chilly second half of the weekend and into the work week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hopefully you got outside to enjoy the sunshine and warmth today as we see a drastic change in our forecast coming up in the next 10 to 12 hours.
Becoming Cloudy:
This afternoon has shaped up nicely with temperatures in the low to mid 80's across the board with the slightest bit of humidity. Sunny skies are starting to become cloudy and overcast as our next weather system is on its way, bringing cooler and rainy conditions to the Stateline.
Expect temperatures to drop back into the upper 50's tonight with cloudy skies. Showers move in later tonight further to the northwest; the rest of the rain moves in overnight and into tomorrow.
The next couple of days features rainy and cooler fall like temperatures in the air.
Soggy Sunday and Monday:
Sunday features heavy rainfall with some rumbles of thunder throughout the day. It is possible to see almost two inches of rainfall during the morning hours.
Along with the rain gear you might want the pants and sweat shirts as it's going to feel like fall tomorrow. Temperatures struggle to warm into the upper 60's, the last time we saw temperatures like this was back in late May to early June!
Similar situation is in store for Monday, cloudy skies, cooler temperatures, and scattered showers. The only thing that is drastically different is going to be the winds, once the cold front passes overnight Sunday the wind shifts and comes from the north-northwest gusting close to 30 mph at times!
Drying out:
After an active latter half of the weekend, we see another quiet period of weather ahead with temperatures in the mid to upper 70's with sunny skies warming back into the 80's by the end of next week.