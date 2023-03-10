Sock Monkey Madness returns to Midway Village Museum

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Sock Monkey Madness, a one-of-a-kind annual event, returns as a celebration of the past by highlighting Rockford’s once thriving knitting industry and the iconic stuffed sock toy made from Rockford Red Heel Socks.
The event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, at Midway Village Museum in Rockford.
"It's great," said Midway Village Museum marketing director Luke Fredrickson. "It's sort of like the Peaches. It's something that is unique to Rockford but it's a nationwide phenomenon. It helps the people understand the history here in town. It's something that unites us all. It's an intergenerational thing that kids, parents and grandparents can all do together and have a good time."
The Nelson Knitting Company of Rockford manufactured and sold Rockford Red Heel work socks from 1932 to 1992, which were used to create a folk art sock monkey toy that soon became a pop culture icon. Aware of the sock monkey craze, Nelson Knitting acquired the patent for the sock toy and included the sock monkey doll pattern with each pair of Rockford Red Heel Socks sold starting in the early 1950s.
"The sock monkey is a pop culture icon," Fredrickson said. "It's a source of pride for Rockford. It's a good way for kids to learn about Rockford's industrial history and the Nelson Knitting Company. We expect a big crowd and there's a lot going on."
Sock Monkey Madness visitors will enjoy the opportunity to construct a sock monkey of their own with the assistance of museum staff at the Make-A-Monkey Workshop. Other activities include a free medical check-up and minor surgery for well-loved sock monkeys at Sockford General Hospital; exploring the museum’s exhibit featuring the local history of Rockford’s knitting industry and the origin of the sock monkey doll; visiting Sockford Public Library to receive a library card for your sock monkey; carnival games; a puppet station; face painting; and pin the tail on the monkey.