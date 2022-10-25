 Skip to main content
Soaking showers take over our Tuesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Soaking showers are expected for Tuesday as temperatures start to drop bringing cooler weather into the rest of the week.

Scattered showers are moving through this morning leading to an off and on pattern. Temperatures will also drop out of the upper 50's with cooler air settling in throughout the day. 

More widespread and heavy rain will move in later this morning and into the afternoon. Soaking showers may impact the evening commute. The window for the heavy rain to move in will start around 2 p.m. through 8 p.m. You may hear a rumble of thunder as weaker thunderstorms may be imbedded within the rain.

Areas near and to the east of I-39 will likely pick up over an inch of rain with some spots potentially picking up over two inches. 

The rain will linger overnight as it will begin to exit early tomorrow morning. Wednesday's cloud cover will also slowly start to clear with temperatures staying within the upper 50's. 

Cooler weather will settle in for the rest of the week with forecast highs staying within the upper 50's until the weekend. 

Dry conditions will also remain as temperatures through the weekend will warm back into the lower 60's. Next week may see upper 60's return for a warm start to the month of November. 

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

