Soaking showers stroll in later this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The preview of March weather this week eventually brings in soggy weather and strong wind gusts. A little snow tries to mix in, giving us at least a hint of winter.

Leading up to the soggy weather, a little patchy fog develops early Wednesday morning. While not widespread, be on the lookout for limited visibility and slick spots. Any foggy areas clear out by sunrise. 

Wednesday stays partly to mostly cloudy, mild, and quiet. Temperatures hit the low 40s for another day in a row. 

The active weather starts Wednesday night. Rain showers slide in by 11 pm, and last through Thursday morning. The soaking rain could pile up to 1" or more, leaving us with a lot of puddles in the roads.

By Thursday afternoon, snow mixes in, especially near and northwest of Freeport. Some minor snow accumulations are possible.

We look to avoid the brunt of the storm, with several inches falling in northeast Iowa to central Wisconsin. 

Strong wind gusts strike with the storm on Thursday too. Gusts may reach 35-45 mph or greater, especially south of US 20 and I-90. Make sure any loose items in the yard are secure. 

The weather settles down going into the weekend. Some scattered flurries or light snow may be possible Friday morning. We then clear out to sunny by Saturday. Temperatures stay near freezing for highs. 

Starting Sunday, we are back in the 40s, and could be near 50 degrees by the middle of next week.

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist from the Americal Meteorological Society, and his work has earned numerous awards including 3 regional Emmy awards.

