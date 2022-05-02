Soaking rainfall starts Tuesday off on a soggy note

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For the second time in 4 days, parts of northern Illinois may get 1" or so for rainfall. More rain heads our way later this week.
Soggy Tuesday:
Heavier and steady rainfall moves into the Stateline early Tuesday, with a few downpours and rumbles of thunder thrown in for good measure.
The heavier showers fall roughly between 4 am and 8 am, then slowly taper to a lighter rain for the rest of the morning. The light showers linger during the very early afternoon, then dry up.
Around 1" of rainfall is expected. While it won't fall as heavily as last Saturday, watch out for puddles in the roads.
We'll see a mainly cloudy sky and highs barely to 50 degrees over the rest of the day. Northeast winds get breezy, gusting to 30 mph.
More coming later:
The weather stays dry and sunny on Wednesday. Look for temperatures to rebound into the low 60s.
More rain is possible between Thursday and Friday. There may be another round of heavier rain like Tuesday, along with a few rumbles of thunder.
The cloudy and soggy weather holds temperatures down again. Look for highs to dip into the 50s both days.
Heat next week:
The weather dries out again by the weekend, and finally starts heating up to May levels.
Saturday looks sunny and rises to the upper 60s. This may make the first time this month that we get back to average.
Sunday and beyond look partly cloudy and even warmer. Temperatures hit the low 70s Sunday, then could push 80 degrees early next week.
The weather won't stay near 80 degrees all of next week, but the long term forecast does have us staying in the low 70s for now.