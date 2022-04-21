Soaking rainfall rounds out the work week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Heavy rain soaks the Stateline throughout Friday, bringing a quick end to the warm and sunny weather. We get more heat back soon, so it doesn't go away for long.
Soggy Friday:
Heavy showers and storms roll into the Stateline before sunrise. We won't constantly see downpours, but several waves of heavy rain are likely through the morning.
The showers and downpours continue into the afternoon, then slowly dry up by the evening. While severe weather isn't likely, be ready for some lightning, small hail, and minor flooding in spots.
Temperatures drop around 10 degrees, leaving us in the upper 50s for highs Friday afternoon. All of the rain comes in with a warm front, which means a big jump in temperature is ahead for the weekend.
Summer preview:
We may see our warmest weather of the year, so far, this Saturday. Warm and windy weather give our temperatures a big boost.
Under a sunny sky, look for our first day of the low 80s for the year. We get stuck with some windy conditions along with the heat. Southwest winds may gust over 40 mph.
It's back to spring weather for Sunday. Temperatures drop back down to the upper 60s thanks to clouds and a chance for scattered showers and storms. The rain won't fall the whole day, but plan on some soggy weather at the end of the weekend.
Next week dries out yet stays cool. We only warm into the 50s and low 60s throughout the week.