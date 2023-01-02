Soaking rain provides a spring-like start to 2023

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Near-record warmth, soaking rain, and possible thunder make January 3rd feel much more like early April. Don't look for the spring weather to last too long this week.
The showers won't arrive until after midnight. We mainly see light to moderate rainfall, though pockets of heavy rain may pop up from time to time. A few rumbles of thunder may develop, but severe weather isn't expected. We may pick up to 1" of rain in total by sunrise Tuesday.
After sunrise, Tuesday remains mainly dry. We may see one last round of rain around noon. Overall, the day is breezy and very warm. We may be near record territory with highs in the middle 50s. 57° is the current record for January 3rd, set in 1998.
A cold front sweeps through Wednesday, dropping temperatures back down to wintry levels. Highs return to the 30s, yet we stay above freezing. There is a slight chance for snow during midweek.
Light snow is more likely Wednesday night to Thursday. While amounts stay on the minor end, watch out for slick spots just in case.
Temperatures stay in the 30s for the rest of the week as the weather gets back to typical January conditions.