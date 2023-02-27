Soaking rain and breezy winds kick off the new week

Monday brings soaking rain, a few thunderstorms, and breezy winds as temperatures climb into the middle 50's.
Heading out the door this morning, grab the umbrella! Soaking showers are moving through bringing us widespread rain. A few thunderstorms are imbedded with the rain. A few storms may bring gusty winds.
The area is expected to pick up 0.75" to 1.5" of rain with some localized spots potentially seeing up to 2". The soaking showers are also impacting visibility, dropping visibility to 2 miles for some areas if not less than that. Take it slow this morning.
Heavy rain will continue through the morning as the activity will begin to exit closer to noon. The afternoon will dry off, but cloud cover and breezy winds will remain.
Winds will gust up to 35 MPH through the afternoon and even the overnight hours.
Temperatures today will climb into the middle 50's for a spring-like day but after system moves through, temperatures will drop to the lower 30's tonight.
Cloudy skies stick around tonight and into Tuesday with another chance for rain returning late Tuesday night. The middle of the week will stay quiet with mostly cloudy skies with a chance for snow moving in late Thursday into Friday morning.
Dry conditions return in time for the weekend with temperatures back into the 40's.