Soaking rain and breezy winds kick off the new week

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Illinois...
Wisconsin...

Sugar River At Brodhead affecting Winnebago, Rock and Green
Counties.



.Heavy rain and snowmelt will lead to increased runoff. Flows in
rivers may increase quickly.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 400 PM CST.

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE THURSDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Sugar River at Brodhead.

* WHEN...From late tonight to late Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, Some roads are flooded about 6 miles
downstream in Avon Township of Rock County. In the Avon Bottoms
area of Rock County, flooding is occurring in Sugar River Park. In
Illinois, Winslow Rd is threatened near the river between Durand
and Shirland. Low lying areas of Sugar Shores Camping Resort may
be inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 1.5 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached just after midnight
tonight.
- Flood stage is 5.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.)       Bank-       Latest         Forecast stages
-               Flood full       observed        ...for 6 am...
Location        stage stage     stage/time    Tue  Wed  Thu  Fri
Brodhead        5.0   4.5   1.54  4 am 2/27   5.3  6.2  5.4  4.4

-                    Highest       24 hour change
-                    observed      in river stage
-                    stage in        (ft.) up to     Highest stage
-                    the last      latest observed    forecast in
-                     7 days            stage         next 7 days
Brodhead        1.9   7 am 2/21         0.07       6.20  6 am 3/01


Soaking rain and breezy winds kick off the new week

Monday brings soaking rain, a few thunderstorms, and breezy winds as temperatures climb into the middle 50's. 

Heading out the door this morning, grab the umbrella! Soaking showers are moving through bringing us widespread rain. A few thunderstorms are imbedded with the rain. A few storms may bring gusty winds. 

The area is expected to pick up 0.75" to 1.5" of rain with some localized spots potentially seeing up to 2". The soaking showers are also impacting visibility, dropping visibility to 2 miles for some areas if not less than that. Take it slow this morning. 

Heavy rain will continue through the morning as the activity will begin to exit closer to noon. The afternoon will dry off, but cloud cover and breezy winds will remain. 

Winds will gust up to 35 MPH through the afternoon and even the overnight hours. 

Temperatures today will climb into the middle 50's for a spring-like day but after system moves through, temperatures will drop to the lower 30's tonight. 

Cloudy skies stick around tonight and into Tuesday with another chance for rain returning late Tuesday night. The middle of the week will stay quiet with mostly cloudy skies with a chance for snow moving in late Thursday into Friday morning. 

Dry conditions return in time for the weekend with temperatures back into the 40's. 

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

