Snowy Thursday leads to a cold end of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A cold pattern is ahead for the end of the week before we start to see temperatures gradually warm back up for the holidays.
This morning temperatures are sitting in the upper 20s to low 30s with mostly cloudy skies. We don't get much warmer than that for the day. High temperatures will be in the low 30s however with a gusty westerly wind, feels like temperatures stay in the upper teens and low 20s throughout the day.
We see the chance for snow showers continue throughout morning hours and into the afternoon. By late afternoon to early evening the Stateline could see a chance for snow squalls. With snow squalls, expect a quick burst of heavy snow, gusty winds and reduced visibility. Accumulations for today remain light with a dusting on grassy surfaces.
Skies remain cloudy into tonight with temperatures tumbling back into the teens, we keep the westerly winds tonight which will make feels like temperatures in the single digits into the overnight hours.
Clouds and much colder temperatures stick around for the end of the week. Friday temperatures only get into the mid 20s with wind chill values in the single digits.
The arctic chill continues into the weekend as temperatures struggle to warm into the upper 20s for the weekend. High temperatures sit in the low to mid 20s with low temperatures in the mid to upper teens by the weekend. With continued gusty winds, however, our temperatures will feel like the teens in the afternoon until wind chills dip below zero overnight.
We switch gears after a cold weekend, as temperatures begin their upward trend into warmer territory. The start of the week sees mostly sunny skies, with temperatures sitting in the 30s, however gusty winds will keep temperatures feeling chilly in the mid to upper 20s.
Temperatures continue to warm into the holiday, by midweek we could see temperatures sitting in the 40s with mostly sunny skies ahead. Chances for rain/ mixed precipitation returns to the forecast by Thursday however it is still a week away and the forecast could change, so stay tuned to the forecast as we get closer to the holiday on Thursday.