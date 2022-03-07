Snowy start to the second week of March

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We kick off the start of a new week with snow showers as dry and sunny conditions settle in by midweek before another chance for snow later this week.
Snowy Monday:
The second week into March is off to a wintry start. Snow showers are building back into the area after some dry air broke up snow showers early. Light to moderate snow is expected through the first half of the morning as the system will exit closer to lunch time.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 12 p.m. with slippery road conditions likely for the morning commute. The advisory also features total accumulations to reach to 2-4 inches of snow.
Snow showers will continue to push through the Stateline with some areas furthest west already drying out by 10 a.m. This entire system will exit closer to noon as we stay dry into the afternoon.
The second half of our Monday will feature mostly cloudy skies as temperatures only reach the middle 30's for a true, winter-like start to our week. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the upper teens for a bitter-cold night as clouds will begin to clear.
With a snowy start, the middle of the week will bring us a brief break from any activity before another chance for accumulating snow returns later this week.
Brief break:
The middle of the week will bring slightly warmer temperatures along with lots of sunshine before the weather turns active once again.
Tuesday's weather will be much quieter as sunshine is expected to dominate. Temperatures will also be a slightly warmer as we'll warm into the lower 40's. These conditions will continue into Wednesday for another quiet and dry day.
Thursday morning will also see a dry start before another system moves through bringing us a chance for a rain and now mix.