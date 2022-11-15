Snowy pattern continues through midweek

ROCKFORD (WREX) — More light snow heads our way, but the showers likely won't accumulate as much as Tuesday's minor amounts.
One last burst of snow comes in through Tuesday evening. While accumulations won't go up much, wet roads and reduced visibility are likely. The snow showers dry up overnight.
Wednesday starts cloudy and dry, then spotty light snow showers sweep in from the north. Accumulations stay at or under 1/2". That said, the light snow may still have travel impacts. Gusty winds may blow the snow around, making it very difficult to see at times. Patchy slick spots are possible. Drive with care through the afternoon. Temperatures get a little above freezing again, which helps cut down on accumulations.
Thursday may repeat this weather one more time. Spotty snow showers and flurries may pop up again in the afternoon, with under 1/2" again. Because of the gusty winds, we may have difficulty seeing for a while again.
The weather finally dries out on Friday but turns very cold. An Arctic cold front drops our temperatures into the teens for highs on Friday, though some spots may get into the low 20s. We'll stay in the upper 20s this weekend.
Milder weather likely returns next week. The 40s slide back into the forecast in time for Thanksgiving. Keep an eye on the holiday's forecast; early signs point to showers for Turkey Day.